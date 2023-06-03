The last day in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season will see PSG take on Clermont Foot at their home. PSG have already claimed the Ligue 1 title as they are now 4 points ahead of the second placed Lens and only one match remains. For PSG, it has been a season with many ups and downs. They were a strong team put together with some important and impactful signings but the result has not been something they wanted after they got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in consecutive seasons. They suffered a lean match that time in the league too but later recovered well to grab their 8th title in last 10 seasons and now from this match they only have positives to take forward next season. Lionel Messi has decided to leave the club at the end of the season and that makes this match his farewell game where he will bid his goodbye to the home fans. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star to Leave PSG At the End of Season, Confirms Coach Christopher Galtie.

Clermont, meanwhile, have won three out of their last five league games and have only lost once. They are currently 8th in the league after accumulating 56 points in their 37 outings and playing some good football. They defeated Lorient in their last game and backed with confidence, they will fancy their chances to showcase their ability against the title winners.

PSG Goalkeeper Sergio Rico is admitted in the hospital after an accident and is unavailable. Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Fabian Ruiz are all out injured too. Marquinhos and Hugo Ekitike are doubtful for selection availability. Achraf Hakimi is back from suspension. The visitors, on the other hand, have no injury concerns ahead of the final game of the season.

When is PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Clermont Foot will be locking horns with Paris Saint-Germain in their last fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, June 4. The match will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris. Sergio Ramos Follows Lionel Messi's Footsteps in Leaving PSG This Summer.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Clermont Foot will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

