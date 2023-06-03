Paris [France], June 3: Spanish defender Sergio Ramos on Saturday announced that he will play his final game for Paris Saint-German on Sunday against Clermont Foot. The veteran centre-back will follow Lionel Messi out of the French club after his contract expires. The 37-year-old defender took to Twitter to post a farewell message to the PSG fans for making him feel at home and announce that on Sunday he will feature in the shades of Purple for one last time. "Tomorrow will be a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_espanol. I don't know how many places you can feel at home, but without a doubt, PSG, its fans and Paris have been one of them for me," Ramos wrote in his tweet. Will Lionel Messi Play in PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Sergio Ramos' Tweet

Demain c’est un jour spécial, demain je dis au revoir à une autre étape de ma vie, au revoir au @PSG_inside.Je ne sais pas dans combien d'endroits on peut se sentir chez soi mais, sans aucun doute, grâce au PSG, à ses supporters et à la ville,Paris est pour moi un de ces endroits — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 2, 2023

After spending the majority of his career in Madrid, Ramos embarked on a new journey and joined the French side in 2021. His initial career was plagued by injury and at a point in time it felt like he would rarely have an opportunity to feature for his new club. In two seasons, Ramso featured for PSG on 44 occasions in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and registering a single assist.

He made his debut for the club in the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season and made 8 appearances.

The French Giants made their way to the Round of 16 but their dream of clinching their first UCL title came to an end on a bitter note. They were knocked out by Bayern Munich with an aggregate score of 3-0.

The Spanish defender is not the only one leaving the PSG camp this summer. Along with him the Argentinian talisman and his former rival in La Liga, Lionel Messi is also going to play his last game on Sunday. On June 1, PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that star striker Lionel Messi will be leaving the club in early June, adding that he had the privilege of "coaching the best player in the history of football". Galtier was quoted as saying by Goal.com: "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont." (ANI)

