Paris Saint Germain will host Nantes in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The PSG vs Nantes clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the campaign but will be aiming for all three points from this encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi & Sergio Ramos Train Together For the First Time Ahead of PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 (See Pics).

Paris Saint Germain have received a huge boost ahead of this clash as they have a number of star players returning from injury. Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr are back in the matchday squad after missing the last few games and are set to play a part in the game as the Parisians hope to stretch their lead at the top. Meanwhile, Nantes are in a two-game winless run and they have a huge task if they are to end that. Lionel Messi & Neymar Jr Included in 21-Member Squad for PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Match, Sergio Ramos Not a Part of the Squad.

When is for PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Nantes match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

