PSG and Real Madrid clash in the UEFA Champions League in what is billed as one of the biggest games in Europe. A plethora of footballing superstars are set to be in action, vying for the ultimate prize to continue their journey towards being crowned the champion of Europe. Parsi Saint Germain finished behind Manchester City in the group stage and despite the big names, did not look their fluid self on several matchdays. Mauricio Pochettino will be under pressure to get his team play to their true potential, with failure might cost him his job in the summer. Real Madrid are doing well in the La Liga but a shock loss in the Copa De Rey and recent failure to win games means they are there for the taking. UEFA Champions League 2022: PSG Defender Sergio Ramos To Miss Real Madrid Clash Due to Injury.

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out for PSG which means the former Real Madrid skipper will not face his old club. Lionel Messi though is available and comes up against a familiar foe. Neymar has been out for a while but has now resume first team training, increasing his prospects of featuring in the match. Kylian Mbappe is crucial to the team’s chances going forward with the Frenchman’s ability to come up with crucial goals.

Karim Benzema is part of the travelling squad for Real Madrid which is a huge boost for the squad. Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema make up the front three for the Los Blancos and the familiar face of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric feature in midfield. The return of Ferland Mendy means David Alaba returns to the centre-back position. Sporting CP vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST.

When is PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

PSG vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Parc des Princes on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast PSG vs Real Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Manchester City play are playing with a high tempo at the moment and should win the contest with ease. The two teams will likely play out a thrilling scored draw with the tie going down to the wire in the second leg.

