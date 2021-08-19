Randers FC is all set to take on Galatasaray at the Cepheus Park Randers on Thursday. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. This will be the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. Talking about the head-to-head record of the two teams, the two have never met each other officially and thus there is no record available. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages.

Randers FC has had an unbeaten streak since the last five matches. Out of the last five games, they have won four matches and one of them ended with a draw. Galatasaray has won a couple of games and lost an equal number of matches. One of their games ended with a draw. From Randers FC Simon Graves and Jesper Lauridsen are injured whereas, Alhaji Kamara is doubtful for the game. Vincent Onovo has been suspended. Even Galatasaray has its share of suspensions and injuries. Omar Elabdellaoui is injured whereas, Marcao is doubtful for the match. Alexandru Cicaldau has been suspended. Now, ;et's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Randers FC vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Randers vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Park Randers on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Randers FC vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA competitions in India and is likely to telecast the Randers FC vs Galatasaray UEL 2021-22 on its channels. However, it is not certain if the broadcasters will telecast UEL Playoff matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Randers FC vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 live streaming can be available on online platforms as fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website as they are likely to provide the live streaming of Randers FC vs Galatasaray, UEL 2021-22 clash but it is not certain that stream of playoff games will be available.

