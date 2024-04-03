Raphael Varane, a 30-year-old defender has been one of the best at his position in recent years. The 2018 World Cup Winner opened up a ‘hard task’ on the field. In his recent interview with French media outlet L’Equipe, Varane said it is important to talk and discuss about ‘concussions’ on the field. He has experienced concussions during matches for both France and Real Madrid, emphasising the lack of understanding surrounding head injuries in football. English Club Norwich City Announces Partnership With ISL Team Chennaiyin FC To Advance Football Development and Global Outreach.

Pointing out a specific incident from the 2014 World Cup, where Varane played through a concussion during France’s match against Nigeria. Although the side won the match Varane mentioned how he played on "autopilot" mode after the incident, highlighting the dangers of not recognising and addressing head injuries promptly.

He said, "I finished the match but I'm in ‘autopilot’ mode. If someone had spoken to me at that time, I don't even know if I would have been able to respond. I was not in my normal state and so I was taken care of," he said. "I had lost weight because I was dehydrated, I was out of shape but played because it was a World Cup quarter-final.” Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24: No Rest for Defending Champions Before Big Game Against La Liga Leaders.

Varane said he had not been made aware of micro-concussions — incremental head impacts that lead to concussions. The point came to his knowledge when Manchester United players were advised not to head the ball on more than 10 occasions during training sessions. However, this caution cannot be replicated in live match situations. Varane acknowledged that “saying you feel tired” following repeated head actions can still carry a stigma.

Adding the point to precautionary measures, Varane mentioned that limiting headers in training is an important step, while also calling for heading not to be used with children. He has a football-playing son, aged seven, whom he advises not to head the ball.

