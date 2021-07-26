World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane is reportedly close to completing a move to Premier League giants Manchester United after they were positive talks between the player's camp and the club. Varane has emerged as an important target for the Red Devils this summer for a long time and finally, the deal is all set to happen, according to various reports in the media. If the deal is successful, he would be the second major signing for Manchester United after they acquired the services of their much-targeted Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. And then, Real Madrid would lose another of their first-team center-backs after club's longtime servant Sergio Ramos departed for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Signs New Contract With Club, Check Post

A deal however hasn't been agreed upon between Varane and Manchester United despite positive talks being held in the weekend. The French defender has one year left in his Real Madrid contract and the five-year deal reportedly would cost in the region of €45m-€50m for Manchester United.

Varane's arrival into Old Trafford would then mean Ole would then look for a right-back, with Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier being the main target. They are however about to lose Paul Pogba after various reports emerged stating that the attacking midfielder might be on his way out of Manchester.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).