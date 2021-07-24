Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with the club till 2024. It was confirmed on the club's official Twitter handle.

See Manchester United's tweet here:

Our past. Our present. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲. ✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

