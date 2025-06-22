FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Al-Hilal grabbed headlines with their draw with Real Madrid in the opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup but it was not the result but their ability to go toe to toe with the Los Blancos that made fans take notice. Next up for them is a tie against RB Salzburg this evening where they will be keen to build on this performance. Opponents Salzburg won their last game against Pachuca top go top of the table. But their challenge will grow further as tougher tests await the Austrian side. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Valentin Carboni Bags Stoppage Time Winner As Inter Milan Seal Urawa Reds’ Exit.

Alexander Schlager, the Salzburg no 1, is out injured and his place will once again be taken up by Christian Zawieschitzky in goal. Onisiwo came on a substitute to win the last game for Salzburg and he could be promoted with a start here. Yorbe Vertessen and Soumalia Diabate are both expected to feature from the start in this tie.

Aleksander Mitrovic is struggling with a calf problem and is expected to miss out once again for Al-Hilal. Marcos Leonardo will start in attack and he will be supported by Salem Aldawsari in the final third. Malcolm will use his pace to try and create the chances from out wide while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leading the efforts in midfield.

RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal Date Monday, June 23 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue Audi Field, Washington Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to keep their winning run in competition, RB Salzburg will clash against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 23. The RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Audi Field in Washington and starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal live telecast on any TV channel. For RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website. RB Salzburg will be tested in this game and the tie could well end in a 1-1 draw.

