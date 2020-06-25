Real Madrid once again regained control of a Liga after defeating Mallorca 2-0 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday night. Zinedine Zidane’s men went back to the top of team standings courtesy of goals in each half from Vinicuis Jr and Sergio Ramos. With seven games still left to play in the season, Los Blancos need to stay on course if they are to win their first league title since 2017. 15-Year-Old Luka Romero Makes Debut Against Real Madrid, Becomes La Liga's Youngest Ever Player.

Real Madrid have been ruthless since their return from the coronavirus enforced suspension and have now made it four wins on the bounce. Like it has been since the restart, yet another La Liga match was barred with controversy as this time Mallorca players complained about a foul which led to the opening goal. But after video review, the goal stood as Vinicius Jr gave the hosts a lead in the 19th minute of the game. Sergio Ramos Should Retire Here at Real Madrid, Says Zinedine Zidane.

The Opening Goal

Vinicius Jr. Scores against Mallorca. Real Madrid : 1-0 : Mallorca pic.twitter.com/tmXZuyo7gc — ◐ (@AymaanArmaan) June 24, 2020

Sergio Ramos continued his goal-scoring run as he netted a brilliant free-kick in the 55th minute to double Real Madrid’s advantage. The Spanish defender was a doubt for this game after being taken off early against Real Sociedad but was in the line-up from the start and scored his third goal since the restart.

Sergio Ramos' Free-Kick

Ramos free kick goal for Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xkgjj25Lkc — SportMargin (@SportMargin) June 24, 2020

Mallorca are now winless since the resumption of the competition and find themselves in the bottom three, fighting for survival. However, there was some silver lining for the team from the Balearic Islands, as much talked about 15-year-old teenager Luka Romero made his debut for them and impressed.

Real Madrid will next travel to Catalonia to take on Espanyol, who themselves are in the relegation zone. While Mallorca will travel to Basque country as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).