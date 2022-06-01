Real Madrid ended the season with Champions League and La Liga trophies. Los Blancos are looking to further strengthen their squad and have AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on their radar. The La Liga giants are close to securing a move for the young French footballer. Raheem Sterling Targetted By Los Blancos After Kylian Mbappe Snub.

According to a report from Goal, Real Madrid and AS Monaco are close to reaching a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer in the summer. The Frenchman has been one of the most wanted footballers but will soon be completing his move to Los Blancos.

The 22-year-old has been brilliant for AS Monaco this season and Real Madrid will need to pay a transfer fee of around €100 million plays singing bonuses to secure the transfer of the defensive midfielder from the Ligue 1 outfit.

It is understood that Aurelien Tchouameni turned down interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG came in with a late bid for the midfielder but the 22-year-old had decided to join Ral Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni is currently with the France squad for their UEFA Nations League matches this month. It is understood that he will undergo a medical with Real Madrid in the coming days and then sign a contract with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

