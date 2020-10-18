Real Madrid veteran Marcelo Vieira is looking to end his contract with the Los Blancos after falling down the pecking order in the team in recent seasons. The Brazilian has been a great servant to the Spanish side and has won several trophies with the team, including four Champions League titles. However, with his role diminishing in the team, the 32-year-old is looking for a new team for a fresh start. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021.

According to a recent report from Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Marcelo is looking to leave Real Madrid and would like to terminate his contract with the record European Champions on a mutual agreement. The Brazilian’s current contract with the Spanish giants runs until 2022, but due to lack of playing time, is looking for a way out.

The arrival of Ferlan Mendy from Olympique Lyon in the left-back position has seen Marcelo play a role as a replacement for the French defender as manager Zinedine Zidane also prefers the youngster. At 32-year-old, the Brazilian is looking for regular playing time and knows that he will not be able to get it at Real Madrid.

It is understood that Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez is likely to agree on a contract termination as the Brazilian is linked with MSL team Inter Miami and Perez does not want to strengthen a direct rival in La Liga. The David Beckham owned team already boast the likes of players such as Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

Austrian defender David Alaba is heavily linked with Real Madrid to fill the vacant spot if Marcelo leaves Los Blancos as the Bayern Munich defender is yet to renew his contract with the club and is likely to look for a new team in the summer.

