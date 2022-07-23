Real Madrid take on arch-rivals Barcelona in a pre-season-friendly game at Las Vegas with the excitement building around the El Clasico. Both these iconic clubs are at a contrasting juncture after the events of last season. While Real Madrid claimed the domestic and European title, Barcelona were struggling until the appointment of Xavi who steadied their ship and got them the Champions League qualification. Despite all the financial trouble brewing at the Catalonian club, they have invested heavily in the summer transfer window and will be raring to take on the top sides. Real Madrid on the other hand have a sense of stability about them and will be eager to beat their historical rivals. Real Madrid versus Barcelona starts at 8:30 AM. Robert Lewandowski Takes Part in His First Barcelona Training Session (See Pics)

Antonio Rudiger signed as a free agent from Chelsea will start alongside Eder Militao with David Alaba as the fullback. Aurelien Tchouameni is considered a player that will feature in the Madrid midfield for years to come and all eyes will be on him as he takes the field. Eden Hazard needs a strong season where he can remain injury free and if he can have a good tour, the Belgian will be a key player for the Los Blancos. The onus on scoring goals will once again fall on Karim Benzema.

Robert Lewandowski, who made his dream move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich, is all set to start for his new club. Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked with Manchester United in the summer but showed no intention of leaving the club and should partner Sergio Busquets and Gavi against Real Madrid in midfield. Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele will be the likely wingers.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona friendly clash will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 08:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast the El Clasico match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Sports network channels to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Real Madrid vs Barcelona online. Real Madrid look the more balanced outfit of the two and will edge out Barcelona in this game.

