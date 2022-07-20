Robert Lewandowski reported for training for the first time as a Barcelona player in Miami. The Polish striker joined Blaugranas this summer on a 4-year deal worth around $52 million from Bayern Munich. Barca are currently on a pre-season tour in USA where they have already clinched a 6-0 victory over Inter Miami today. The 33-year-old joined a training session of the Catalan club in Miami ahead of his new club's match against Real Madrid on July 24.

Robert Lewandowski (Courtesy: Barcelona/Twitter)

Robert Lewandowski (Courtesy: Barcelona/Twitter)

