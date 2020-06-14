Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20: Karim Benzema, Fabian Orellana and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash

Real Madrid are back in action for the first time in three months and they welcome Eibar on June 14 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at RM Castilla’s Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium as Santiago Bernabeu is under renovation. With Barcelona’s win yesterday, Zinedine Zidane’s men are now five points behind the leaders and must make a winning start to keep the pressure on the Catalan side in the title race. Will Eden Hazard Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019–20 Clash?

Before the coronavirus enforced suspension, Real Madrid lost the top spot to their arch-rivals as they were defeated by Real Betis with former Barcelona man Cristian Tello scoring the winner. However, this will be an ideal game for Zinedine Zidane to restart the campaign as they are facing a side who have won just once in their last seven games and are lingering above the drop zone. Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Though Eibar have a poor record against the record Spanish champions they have players in their ranks who have the capability to produce an upset. And with Eibar’s relegation rivals all dropping points in their games, Mendilibar’s side can move clear with a win.

So ahead of this clash, we take a look at some of the players who can have a huge impact on the outcome of this game.

Karim Benzema

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Benzema has taken on the responsibility of being the main man for Real Madrid and this season the Frenchman has excelled. In 36 games he has been involved in 25 goals and will be the main threat for Eibar to deal with.

Fabian Orellana

The Chilean has been with Eibar for more than two years now and is one of the most crucial members of their team. The Copa America winner has been a regular scorer for the Basque outfit from midfield and has scored seven times this term. The 34-year-old has unleashed his creative side as well, registering nine assists.

Eden Hazard

The star signing for Real Madrid in the summer is yet to find his feet at the Spanish Capital. The Belgian’s season has been disrupted with injuries but he is now fit and has a good opportunity to show Zidane what he can bring to the team. The 29-year-old has scored just once this term and will be eager to change that.

Pedro Leon

The former Real Madrid man will have a point to prove against his old employees. Leon joined Eibar in 2016 and has been arguably their best player in those years. The winger is a very potent goal threat but has underperformed this term and there will be not better time for him to put on brilliant display than against the side that let him go.

