Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Real Madrid have the chance to go level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona when they face Real Sociedad in an away tie. Barcelona looked lethargic and off colour in their clash against Sevilla giving the Los Blancos a way back into the title race. Zinedine Zidane has overseen two wins since the league restarted with the team looking solid in all areas. Opponents Real Sociedad have done well up until now and are holding onto a 6th place in the points table.

Joseba Zaldua is suspended for Real Sociedad and will not be available for section. In addition, injuries to Ander Guevara, Luca Sangalli and Ander Barrenetxea deprive manager Imanol Alguacil of some much-needed quality. Former Real Madrid man Asier Illarramendi is a major doubt for the clash as well. Martin Odegaard and Willian Jose have goals in them and if Madrid accord them any space, the visitors could be in trouble. Igor Zubeldia in a double pivot along with Mikel Merino in central midfield has a lot of responsibility, stopping Real Madrid’s free-flowing football.

Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic continue to remain sidelined for Real Madrid although they are making progress on the injury front. Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard look motivated post the break and are a threat for any team at the moment. Toni Kroos and Casemiro in midfield are the players that make the visitors tick. Defence is an area where the visitors are excelling currently with skipper Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane on top of their game.

When is Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at the Anoeta Stadium, also known as the Reale Arena on June 22, 2020 (Sunday midnight). The match will be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to live telecast the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can always catch the live action of La Liga 2019-20 matches on online platforms. To watch the live-action of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match, fans can visit the official Facebook page of La Liga and watch the game live. Real Madrid have won eight of their last ten matches against Real Sociedad. With the football they have showcased so far, there is little doubt in them claiming all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).