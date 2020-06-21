Real Madrid will eye a third successive league win when they visit Real Sociedad in La Liga 2019-20 on Sunday. Madrid will go level on points with league leaders Barcelona in they beat Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. Zinedine Zidane’s men have beaten Eibar and Valencia since La Liga resumed on earlier this month. Real Sociedad, on the other, are winless in their two games since returning to action. They were held 1-1 at home by Osasuna and lost 0-2 to Alaves. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, clash should scroll down. Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for RS vs RM.

Sociedad have collected just one point from their last two matches and have 10 defeats in 29 games. They are placed sixth in the standings with just 47 points with their recent form dealing the side a jolt in their pursuance of a top-four finish. A surprise win against the in-form Los Blancos will take Sociedad to fifth but they will still be two points off the fourth place.

Sociedad have a number of injuries with captain Asier Illarraendi ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ander Guevara, Ander Barrenetxa and Luca Sangalli are also out. For Real Madrid, Isco, Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez are out. Real could, however, have Rodrygo Goes back into the starting XI.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The defence will be an all-Madrid three-man back-line. Ferland Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM) and Dani Carvajal (RM) will be the defenders for this match.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Eden Hazard (RM) should be the first name on the midfield. Marco Asensio (RM) will be other Madrid midfielder alongside Portu (RS), Martin Odegaard (RS) and Adnan Januzaj (RS).

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (RM) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS) will be the two forwards upfront.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thiabut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM) and Dani Carvajal (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Portu (RS), Martin Odegaard (RS) and Adnan Januzaj (RS), Eden Hazard (RM), Karim Benzema (RM) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS).

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain for this fantasy team while Sociedad’s Martin Odegaard (RS) can be appointed the vice-captain. Both sides will be eager for a win. A victory at the Basque country will take Madrid level on points with Barcelona and keep the Blaugrana side on their toes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).