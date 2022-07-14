Robert Lewandowski's transfer saga just took a hideous turn with reports claiming that he and his family have received death threats. The Polish forward has been determined to seal a move to Barcelona this summer transfer window after turning down a new offer at Bayern Munich. Although the striker is pushing for a move, Bayern Munich have set a hefty price on his back and are adamant about having him see out his current contract, which runs out next year. Lisandro Martinez Transfer News: Manchester United Close In on Signing Ajax Defender

According to a report from NTV, a German news outlet, Lewandowski and his family have received death threats from German fans with the Polish forward keen on leaving Bayern Munich. Although these reports have not been confirmed by the player himself, Lewandowski has left his wife and children back in Mallorca before returning to Bayern Munich. The striker arrived at Munich for pre-season with many claiming that he has also trained with the first team.

The star striker would hope to complete a move to Barcelona this summer itself. But Barcelona's offers have so far been rejected by the Bavarians. Barcelona have already made three impact signings this summer in form of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha.

