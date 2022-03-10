Manchester United continue their search for a star centre-forward as they aim to get back to the top of English and world football once again. The Red Devils have had to deal with multiple injuries this season, predominantly in the attacking area and are looking to bolster the position in the summer transfer window. The Premier League giants have turned their attention towards Robert Lewandowski, whose future at Bayern Munich has come under question. Robert Lewandowski Scores Quickest UEFA Champions League Hat-Trick in Bayern Munich’s Dominant Victory Over RB Salzburg.

According to a report from BILD, Manchester United are eager to make a bid for Robert Lewandowski if he does not extend his stay with Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old has been the Bavarians' star man since 2014 but is looking for a change as his contract with the German clubs runs out.

The Polish attacker's current deal with Bayern expires in 2023 and he wants clarity about his future in the summer. Several teams will be in line if the relationship between the 33-year-old and the Bavarians breaks down. But it is understood that Manchester United are in a pole position to make a bid for the striker in that case.

Robert Lewandowski is having another brilliant individual season but is yet to negotiate an extension with the German champions as he waits for a new contract. However, the 33-year-old is prepared to leave a year before his current deal expires.

The Poland international has played an important role for Bayern this season as his hat-trick recently saw them advance to the Champions League quarterfinals after drawing the first leg. The Germans also look on course for a 10th successive Bundesliga crown, having opened up a nine-point gap at the top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).