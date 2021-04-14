Robin Gosens was left blushing after Cristiano Ronaldo had refused to swap his shirt with the Atalanta defender. Gosens was highly embarrassed when Cristiano Ronaldo when he walked up to him and requested him for his shirt and the Juventus star said no. Now, Gosens' teammates bought him a Juventus shirt and the video has been making rounds on social media. In the video we see, as soon as Gosens opened the packet, all his teammates busted out in a burst of loud laughter and joked about the fact that CR7 had turned him down for exchanging his shirt with him. Gosen himself was also started laughing. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Gets into a Spat With Teammates Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa & Others After Juventus Wins 3-1 Against Genoa, Also Punches Wall Out of Frustration (Watch Video).

Gosen in his autobiography wrote that after the match he didn't even go to the audience to celebrate but walked up to CR7 and requested him to swap his shirt. Ronaldo did not even bother looking at him and blatantly refused by saying, NO. "I was completely blushed and ashamed. I went away and I felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone has noticed it? That’s how I felt, and I tried to hide it," he wrote in the autobiography.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been in the news for his reported verbal spat with his teammates Federico Chiesa and Wojciech Szczesny over bad passing. After the last game, it is said that he even pushed the wall in the dressing room.

