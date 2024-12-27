Manchester, Dec 27: Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who joined the club in November, has stated that he knows his job is in danger if he does not turn things around for the Red Devils. ”The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the reason that I’m in. I know that if we don't win, regardless, of whether they pay the buyout (for me) or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question. "You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training [sessions], but we are not winning. That is the reality and I'm quite comfortable with that,” said Amorim in a press conference. Premier League 2024–25: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Opens Up After Comeback Win Over Leicester City, Says ‘Good Result but We Need To Stay Humble’.

Manchester United lost 0-2 against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day and have heavily struggled throughout the season. The side currently sits in 14th place in the Premier League table ahead of their game against Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Since Amorim’s arrival, after he replaced Erik Ten Hag, the side has only won two league games in seven outings and will need to find form as they crossed the mid-season mark with 18 games played. Another concern that surrounds the team is their difficulty in defending set pieces after having conceded two goals directly from corners in the space of a week. Erling Haaland Penalty Failure, Bruno Fernandes Red Card Pile On Woes for Manchester City, Manchester United in Premier League 2024–25.

Amorim addressed the shortcomings of his team and stated the need to adapt to their opponent's strategies. "No, what I'm saying is that if set pieces are becoming so important, you can do everything. So we have to learn it and I have to do the same thing, even with the small guys. We just have to copy and do the same thing not trying to change the rules. Just use the rules to score goals,” he added.

