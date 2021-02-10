West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks wrote his name into football folklore after becoming the first concussion substitute in English football. The right-back replaced Issa Diop at half-time after the Frenchman had a clash of heads with Anthony Martial just before the break. The concussion substitute rule was introduced in English football from February 6. The rule allows teams to make up to two permanent substitutions for players to have suffered a concussion in every game. It is in the trial stage and was first used in the Manchester United vs West Ham FA Cup fifth-round clash. Manchester United Equal 109-Year-Old Club Record Win FA Cup Win Over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Fredericks came on after West Ham informed the match officials about Diop suffering a possible concussion following a clash of heads. The concussion rule, therefore, allowed Diop to be replaced without affecting the number of substitution available to West Ham. David Moyes’ side were allowed to make six substitutions in the FA Cup, during the game. Manchester United’s Europa League Match Against Real Sociedad To Take Place at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

United, meanwhile, needed an extra-time goal from Scott McTominay to beat West Ham 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth-round clash and sail into the quarter-final. McTominay scored in the 97th minute to decide the outcome after the game remained goalless in regulation time. McTominay’s goal came after West Ham failed to clear a long ball into the box. Marcus Rashford latched on to the loose ball and laid it nicely for the midfielder to drill home with a first-time strike.

The win helped United equal a 109-year-old club record. This was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side’s ninth consecutive home win in the FA Cup equalling a similar feat record by the club between 1908 and 1912. Solskjaer’s men can, however, surpass that record if they play the FA Cup quarter-final match at home. United will find out their quarter-final opponents after the FA Cup draw on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).