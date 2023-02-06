Thousands of people have lost their lives and more are currently injured and missing in Syria and Turkey as a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 rocked the two nations overnight. Following this, Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah offered his condolences to the Syrians and Turks. In a recent post on Twitter, Salah said, "Terrible news coming out of Syria and Turkey. My condolences for the lives lost and I wish all those injured a full recovery." Christian Atsu, Former Chelsea and Newcastle Forward, Trapped Under Rubble Following Turkey Earthquake: Reports.

Mohamed Salah Sends Condolences

Terrible news coming out of Syria and Turkey. My condolences for the lives lost and I wish all those injured a full recovery. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 6, 2023

