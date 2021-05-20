Former Germany World Cup winner Sami Khedira has announced that he would be retiring from football at the end of the season. The experienced midfielder, had joined Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin in January but ended up playing just eight games. Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann, Clement Lenglet & Ousmane Dembele Included in France’s 26-Member Squad for Euro Cup 2021.

While reflecting on his decision, Khedira said, “It was a gradual process..I have a demand on myself, I don’t want to push it to the last. I have a responsibility to my body. In the end, my gut feeling decided.”

Sami Khedira Announces Retirement

A legend of the game is retiring. Even though you weren't with us long, thank you for everything, @SamiKhedira! 💙🤍 #GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/wqrrBbQzjs — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 19, 2021

If he is picked, then his last game would be against Hoffenheim on Saturday. The 34-year old won a total 77 caps for Germany and was an integral part of the side in their World Cup win in 2014. Beginning his career at Stuttgart where he won a Bundesliga title in 2007, Khedira came into the spotlight during his time at Real Madrid with whom he won the La Liga in 2012 and Champions League just two years later. Later on, he went on to become one of Juventus' key figures in the midfield, helping them to win five league titles.

