France has declared their 26-member squad for the Euro Cup 2020 and the manager of the team Didier Deschamps announced his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Greizmann, Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele are the ones included in the 26-member squad. Benzema was an obvious choice for the fact that he had been named best French player in a foreign league by the French professional footballers' union during the weekend. Karim Benzema Likely to be Included in France’s Euro 2020 Squad.

Barcelona even posted a tweet praising their players for getting a national call. Real Madrid also updated their social media handles with the news of Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane getting a place in the national squad. France is placed in Group F with the likes of Germany, Hungry and Portugal.

Now check out the tweet by France to check the full squad:

Didier Deschamps, sélectionneur de l'Équipe de France, a dévoilé ce mardi 18 mai sur M6 et TF1 la liste des vingt-six joueurs retenus pour participer à l'UEFA Euro 2020 (11 juin - 11 juillet 2021) https://t.co/1ryyv963Yq — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 18, 2021

Here's how Real Madrid reacted:

Barcelona

Talking about Karim Benzema, he was not picked in the side since October 2015 and we all remember his comments which said that the team will never pick him. Benzema has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

