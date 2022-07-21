Born in Chandigarh, India on July 21, 1993, Sandesh Jhingan is a professional Indian footballer. He plays as a central defender for the Indian national team and ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL. His first professional appearance was with United Sikkim on October 6, 2012, in I-league 2nd division, and in September 2014 he made it to India’s under-23 squad and his first international match came against the United Arab Emirates in 2018. ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Bengaluru FC Sign Roy Krishna

Jhingan is regarded as one of the best defenders to play for the Indian team. Till now he has had 46 appearances and has scored 4 goals for the national team. He made his ISL debut with Kerela Blasters in 2014 and was adjudged the emerging player of the league in the same season. He stayed at Kerela Blasters until 2020 before playing for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Lesser-known facts about Sandesh Jhingan

Jhingan holds the record for the most appearances for Kerela Blasters.

He is married to Ivanka Pavlova, a Russian photographer.

He was awarded Indian Super League emerging player for the year 2014

Sandesh has amassed 46 caps and scored 4 goals for the national team

He was also awarded as the player of the year 2022-21 by the All Indian Football Federation

In 2020 he received Arjuna Awards from the Government of India for his accomplishment in football

After a successful spell in Indian football, Sandesh Jhingan secured a move to Croatian club HNL Sibenik but quickly closed curtains on the European chapter. He is now linked with a move to several clubs both in India and overseas and is yet to make a final decision.

