Rio De Janeiro, August 7 : Santos have sacked manager Paulo Turra after just seven games in charge as the Brazilian Serie A giants fight to avoid relegation. In a statement issued on Sunday, Santos said assistant coaches Adir Kirst, Felipe Endres and Leo Monteiro were also relieved of their duties, reports Xinhua. The announcement came less than a day after Santos were held to a 1-1 home draw by Athletico Paranaense, a result that left them 17th in the 20-team standings. Sam Kerr 'Excited' to Play First FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Minutes for Host Australia.

Turra, who replaced Odair Hellmann in June, led the club to one win, three draws and three losses during his six weeks in the role. The eight-time Brazilian top-flight champions will meet 13th-placed Fortaleza away in their next league fixture next Sunday.