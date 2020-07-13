Cristiano Ronaldo has been brilliant since football’s restart from coronavirus enforced suspension, scoring goals in each of the last six games. This run has gotten him closer to Ciro Immobile in the top scorer’s chart and Juventus closer to their ninth successive Serie A title. And it looks like his recent progress with the Bianconeri’s has persuaded him to continue at the club in search of more glory. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts a Record After Two Goals During Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20.

According to a recent report by Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus past the current season. The 35-year-old joined the Bianconer’s in 208 from Real Madrid in search of a new challenge. However, it was understood that the team’s lack of success outside Italy has gotten the five-time Ballon d’Or considering leaving the club but looks like the Portugal captain has changed his mind. Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Champion With His Feet and Mind, Says Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri.

As per the news publications, Ronaldo is determined to land more trophies and secure more records at Juventus in the coming future. The 35-year-old recently became the first Bianconeri player in 60 years to score 25 league goals and is on course to guiding the Old Lady to yet another domestic league title.

The 35-year-old had a difficult first season in Italy scoring 21 goals but has already surpassed that tally this season and with six games left in the season, he is nicely poised to challenge for this year’s golden boot. Ronaldo has 28 Serie A goals this season and is just six behind Lewandowski, who scored 34 in Bundesliga

These kind of personal and collective records are the reason behind the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s decision to stay put in Italy. The 35-year-old’s contract with the Italian giants runs till 2022 and he is not taking a new challenge at least until the end of the deal.

