After putting up a decent show in the last season, Hyderabad FC are aiming to take that performance by a notch higher when the new Indian Super League 2021-22 season kicks off from November 19. Head coach Manolo Marquez propelled the team to a fifth-place finish with 29 points in 20 matches. Hyderabad FC have made some good signings so far and are really looking like a dangerous outfit, one that can be reckoned as a potential title challenger. The inclusions of star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan have indeed added a lot of strength to the South Indian outfit, aiming to make it to the top this season. Bengaluru FC Schedule for ISL 2021–22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of the Blues

In defense, they have a strong and seasoned goalkeeper in Laxmikant Kattimani. Marquez would be eager to push his defenders for another good season after ISL 2020-21 where they conceded 19 times in 20 matches. However, their real test would be against the top sides like ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and also FC Goa. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for

Take a Look at Their Schedule Below:

Date Match Time Venue November 23, 2021, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim November 27, 2021, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 9:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 2, 2021, Thursday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 8, 2021, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Fatorda December 13, 2021, Monday Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 18, 2021, Saturday FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 9:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 23, 2021, Thursday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 28, 2021, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 5, 2022, Wednesday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda January 9, 2022, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium

Hyderabad FC start their campaign this month with a match against Chennaiyin FC and following that, they go one-on-one with the champions Mumbai City FC. As mentioned before, matches against teams like Mumbai, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa among other top sides, would determine how Hyderabad FC would perform this season. As of now, they look promising, having achieved a fair amount of success in their pre-season games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).