SC East Bengal are all set to lock horns with archrivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the much-anticipated Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 27. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). SC East Bengal would have a point to prove in this crucial fixture after losing both the Kolkata derbies last year, which was their debut season in the Indian Super League. That ATK Mohun Bagan was already a settled unit with depth and talent in all aspects, was evident as The Red and Gold Brigade hardly put up a fight against the Mariners. But this time though, they have made some smart signings, including that of former ATK Mohun Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharya and they would aim to score a maiden ISL win over their city rivals this time. ATK Mohun Bagan Squad Profile: A Look Into Strengths, Weaknesses and Key Players for the Mariners in ISL 2021-22

ATK Mohun Bagan started off the season with a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters while SC East Bengal shared points with Jamshedpur FC in a 1-1 draw. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for the Kolkata derby:

Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this match would be Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB).

Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Franjo Prce (SCEB), Adil Khan (SCEB), Prabir Das (ATKMB) and Pritam Kotal (ATKMB).

Midfielders: The midfielders for this match would be Amir Dervisevic (SCEB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Mohammad Rafique (SCEB) and Hugo Boumous (ATKMB).

Forwards: The forwards for this match would be Roy Krishna (ATKMB), and David Williams (ATKMB). SC East Bengal Squad Profile: A Look Into Strengths, Weaknesses and Key Players for the Red and Gold Brigade in ISL 2021-22

SCEB vs ATKMB, ISL 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (SCEB), Franjo Prce (SCEB), Adil Khan (SCEB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Amir Dervisevic (SCEB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Mohammad Rafique (SCEB), Hugo Boumous (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), and David Williams (ATKMB).

