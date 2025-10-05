Mumbai, October 5: Inter Miami CF honoured the legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who recently announced that the 2025 MLS season would be his last as a player, after Saturday’s 4-1 home victory over the New England Revolution. Miami played a video tribute for Busquets on the Chase Stadium scoreboard featuring fellow FC Barcelona icons Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi – with whom he forms the club’s “Core Four” along with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement From Professional Football; Spanish Footballer Shares Emotional Video For Fans As Former Barcelona Legend Decides To Hangs Up Boots After MLS 2025 With Inter Miami (Watch).

“I have no words. A part of me, of my heart, will always be here with you,” Busquets said. "Hopefully, it can end in the best way possible. Which is being in the playoffs and going for the title."

Busquets, who joined Miami in July 2023 from Barcelona FV, has been crucial to the club’s ongoing growth, offering his vision and skill in midfield, along with his experience and leadership.

He has won the Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with the Herons. Overall, he has made 107 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing 19 assists. Busquets further revealed plans to take a sabbatical from football after retirement at the end of the 2025 MLS season, before chasing a coaching career.

I think in the future, yes (I'd want to be a coach), but for now I’d rather take a sabbatical,” he said. “It’s a long time, with hardly any weekends. Like any footballer, obviously, playing for the national team and everything gives you another plus, but you also have less time. Lionel Messi Becomes Second Player in Major League Soccer History To Reach at Least 40 Combined Goals and Assists, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 Match.

“You want to enjoy time with your family, time for me, for them, seeing my children, being with them, travelling more, watching football from a different perspective. And then, in the future, we’ll see."

Busquets made his Barca debut on September 13, 2008, when Pep Guardiola (already familiar with him from Barca Athletic) handed him his chance against Racing Santander. The defensive midfielder made 722 appearances for Barcelona, the third highest in the club's history.

He has won 32 trophies, including nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey wins, and three UEFA Champions League victories. His career total of trophy wins stands at 36 major titles across Barcelona, Spain, and Inter Miami. At the international level, Busquets made 143 appearances for Spain while being part of the 2010 World Cup winning squad and the UEFA Euro victory in 2012.

