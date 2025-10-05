Mumbai, October 5: Lionel Messi has added another milestone to his crowded mantle after recording three assists in the 4-1 home win over the New England Revolution, reaching 41 goal contributions this season. Messi became only the second player in MLS history to reach at least 40 combined goals and assists in a regular-season campaign, following Carlos Vela’s record 49 with LAFC in 2019. Inter Miami 4-1 New England Revolution, MLS 2025: Tadeo Allende, Jordi Alba Score Brace Each As Lionel Messi and Co Thrash Opposition.

He assisted Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 32nd minute, which opened the scoring. Then, before the half-time break, he linked up with former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba with a fine piece of dribbling inside the box. The classic combination doubled Miami’s lead, MLS reports.

Dor Turgeman pulled one back for the visitors in the 59th minute, but Miami responded almost immediately. Messi, just a minute later, set up Allende's second goal of the night, shortly before Alba added a brace of his own to round out the scoreboard.

"He gave us the possibility of opening the score and then securing the result," head coach Javier Mascherano said post-game of Messi's latest standout performance. "Not only with the pass for Jordi, but when they [New England] made it 2-1, and in the next play with an assist that only he can give. He keeps showing the ability he has and, more than anything, the ambition and desire to go for more."

Messi has two more games to increase his goal contributions and possibly challenge Vela's record, starting with Saturday's regular-season home fixture against Atlanta United. Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says ‘Very Special Country; I’ve Good Memories From 14 Years Ago’.

Last year's MLS MVP is also competing to become the league's first-ever consecutive winner. On the collective front, Messi and Miami are third in the Eastern Conference with 59 points. A top-four position would secure home-field advantage in their 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).