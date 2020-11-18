Spain produced one of their best performances when they thrashed Germany 6-0 in the final UEFA Nations League game of the group stages. However, the record victory was marred by an injury to star player and captain Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid defender had to be substituted in the first half of the game and was replaced by Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia. UEFA Nations League 2020: Spain Thrash Germany 6–0 to Enter Semifinals.

Spain were sensational on the night as they confirmed their passage in the final four of the Nations League with the emphatic win in Sevilla. Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and Rodri put the La Roja in a commanding position in the first period of the game. However, near the end of the half, Luis Enrique was forced to withdraw his skipper. Sergio Ramos Despite Missing Two Penalties vs Switzerland Gets Coach Luis Enrique’s Backing.

Sergio Ramos was seen in some distress as he was replaced by Eric Garcia for the remainder of the game. The Real Madrid skipper felt some discomfort in his hamstring after clearing a ball and was seen holding his right thigh as he walked off the field. Real Bets star Sergio Canales was the other Spain player substituted in the first half due to injury.

Discussing the injuries post-match, Spain manager Luis Enrique confirmed that they are not a major issue and the players won’t face a lengthy time on the sideline. ‘The injuries are minor and I hope they are out for a short time. It is what I feel the most, because I have been a club coach and I put myself in their place.’ Said the 50-year-old.

However, the injuries didn’t affect the Spanish side much as they continued their dominance in the second half. Ferran Torres completed his hat-trick and Mikel Oyarzabal added one near full-time to inflict a 6-0 loss to Germany. Joachim Low’s side wasn’t able to record a single shot on target on target in the entire 90 minutes of football.

