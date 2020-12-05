Right before their La Liga 2020-21 match against Sevilla FC, Zinadine Zidane’s team has announced their 20-member squad. The Los Blancos will be travelling to Sevilla for the game. Now the highlight here was that Sergio Ramos will be missing out on the game due to his hamstring injury. Ahead of the match, Zidane addressed the press and said that they are not taking any chances with Ramos. "I don't want to play a player who has a problem and then he makes it worse. We want all the players back,” he said. On the other hand, Sevilla will have the luxury to have a full squad at their disposal. Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The home team has a promising record in the La Liga 2020-21 this season. Having played nine games so far, they have won five games, lost three. One of their matches ended with a draw. Last year when the two teams met each in Sevilla in September 2019, they lost the home game by 0-1. Real Madrid has already left for Sevilla. Check out Real Madrid squad below and the pictures of the team leaving for Sevilla.

Video

Another one

Real Madrid's arrival in Sevilla

The match will be played at 8.45 pm. Real Madrid is placed on number four of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 17 points in their kitty. Sevilla is on number five with 16 points.

