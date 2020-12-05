Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Zinedine Zidane’s second stint as a Real Madrid manager is going through its lowest phase with the Los Blancos losing games on the bounce. The defending champions are fourth in the league at the moment with 17 points from 10 games. They have lost two out of their last three games in the La Liga and next face Sevilla in an away tie. With qualification for the second stage of the Champions League looking grim, Zinedine Zidane’s position at the club could well become untenable if poor results continue. Sevilla come into the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins in Spain, and they can be a tough team to beat at home. Sevilla versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of the La Liga from 8:45 PM IST. Real Madrid Fans Say Los Blancos Misses Cristiano Ronaldo After They Lose to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bono and Carlos Fernandez have trained with the Sevilla first team and could well feature against Real Madrid. Luuk De Jong and Lucas Ocampos along with Munir El Haddadi make up the front three for the hosts and have the capabilities of stretching an under pressure Los Blancos' defence. Ivan Rakitic has settled in well at the club ever since returning from Barcelona, and he will dictate the tempo of Sevilla’s play. Old warhorse Jesus Navas with his pace and trickery looks a threat on the right-wing. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the schedule, streaming and other details.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Real Madrid clash will be played on December 5, 2020 (Saturday) at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla. The match has a scheduled time of 8:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Sevilla vs Real Madrid for free.

The big guns at Real Madrid in Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde have been ruled out of the clash. Marcos Asensio and Vinicius Jr make up the wide men flanking veteran striker Karim Benzema. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric are Zinedine Zidane’s trusted players in midfield and they will need to lift their game against a strong Sevilla side.

Two teams with contrasting form meet tonight and it will be the hosts Sevilla who should compound Real Madrid’s misery with a win.

