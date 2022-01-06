The COVID-19 has truly proven disruptive in the Premier League 2021-22 matches as many players, managers and staff members have been tested positive. Now, Pep Guardiola also has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss out on FA Cup 2022 match against Swindon Town. Along with him, his assistant coach Juanma Lillo has also been tested positive. Seven other players from the main team have also been isolated. Manchester City took to social media and posted the news about the same. This is the third high-profile case of COVID-19 since the last week. Jurgen Klopp To Miss Liverpool vs Chelsea Fixture in Premier League After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Earlier the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta were forced to miss the match proceedings of their respective teams. "Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble. This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players," read the statement by the club.

Post on Social Media:

Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19. ⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2022

The statement from the team further revealed that assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will now step into the shoes of Guardiola. Earlier many players including a few from Liverpool had also been tested positive for COVID-19. Jurgen Klopp before the match against Chelsea had said that the COVID-19 position at Liverpool is not very cool as one or two players have been tested positive almost every day. Manchester City is currently placed on number one of the EPL 2021-22 points table.

