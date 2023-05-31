It is time for the Europa League finals as multiple-time champions Sevilla takes on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma at the Puskas Arena. Roma head into their second European finals in as many seasons after their win in the Conference League last year. The Italian club despite its best efforts will not finish in the top four and hence winning this evening’s final is their only way back to the Champions League. They are managed by a coach who is yet to lose a final in any of the continent’s main tournaments and that should give them a lot of confidence. Their opponents Sevilla had a season to forget in the Spanish La Liga but have knocked out the likes of Manchester United and Juventus on their way to the summit clash. Sevilla versus AS Roma will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Gaffer, Named LMA Manager of the Year.

Tanguy Nianzou and Marco are the players missing out for Sevilla due to injuries while Marcos Acuna is suspended. Alex Telles and Jesus Navas will be part of the back four for the Spanish outfit with Ivan Rakitic and Fernando in midfield. Youssef En-Nesyri will play as the lone striker and giving him company in the final third will be Oliver Torres.

Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla make the injury list for AS Roma while all the other players are fit and available. Tammy Abraham will lead the attack with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan Elshaarawy as the attacking midfielders. Nemanja Matic has an important role to play as he looks to maintain the tempo of the game with his slick passing.

When is Sevilla vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sevilla will be taking on Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, June 1. The game will be taking place in Puskas Arena, Budapest and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Sevilla and Roma will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Final Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Roma match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will be a game of few chances with both sides defending deep. Expect AS Roma to win it courtesy of a single goal.

