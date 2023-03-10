Moustapha Sylla, a 21-year-old footballer, collapsed and died while playing in what comes as a shocking development. This disheartening incident happened when the young Ivory Coast player was representing Racing Club d'Abidjan against Sol FC d'Abodo. As seen in the viral video, Sylla stumbles and falls on his back during the game. According to a report, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Cricketer, 32, Dies in Surat After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

Here's The Video of Moustapha Sylla's Collapse

They can’t hide it anymore. 21 year old Moustapha Sylla #DiedSuddenly while playing soccer mid match. Cause of death: Cardiac Arrest. 💉 pic.twitter.com/LvgUscgTE5 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 10, 2023

