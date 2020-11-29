Manchester United will eye to register their third straight win in Premier League 2020-21 as they take on Southampton in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday (November 29). The Red Devils have been in staggering form lately and will take the field with great confidence. They thrashed Instanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in their last outing and will not mind replicating their heroics again. On the other hand, Southampton must also back themselves to emerge victorious as they are unbeaten in the top flight since September 20. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, midfielders, defenders and strikers for SOU vs MUN clash. Bruno Fernandes Wins Manchester United 2019–20 Player of the Year Award.

With Manchester United being in red-hot form and Southampton playing brilliantly at home, an intriguing contest in on the cards. Speaking of the history between the two powerhouses, Manchester United dominate the head-to-head record with 65 wins in 127 games. 28 matches went in Saints' favour while 34 games ended in a draw. Notably, the last two meetings between these two sides resulted in a draw. As players gear up for the high-voltage clash, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Southampton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Man United goalkeeper David de Gea (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Southampton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) Jan Bednarek (SOU) and Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU) will be the four defenders.

Southampton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Stuart Armstrong (SOU) and Oriol Romeu (SOU) can be selected the four midfielders.

Southampton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) will be the forwards up front.

Harry Maguire (MUN) should definitely be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while his teammate David de Gea (MUN) is a good pick for vice-captain slot.

