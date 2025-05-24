Arsenal Women create history as they secure their second UEFA Women's Champions League title by winning the 2024-25 beating Barcelona in the final. This is their first European title since 2007 and adds to a a record 15 league titles, 14 FA Cups and seven League Cups. Arsenal produced an excellent display to beat the three-time winners and previous holders, with Stina Blackstenius coming off the bench to net a 74th-minute winner and secure the silverware. With this Arsenal the first English team to win eight matches in a single edition of the competition. Luka Modric Receives Guard of Honour From Real Madrid and Real Sociedad Players, Croatian Legend Gets Emotional in His Farewell Match At Home (Watch Video).

Arsenal Win UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25

CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE. THE ONLY IN THE LAND ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HELAUEn23 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)