Defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi has reportedly agreed on a deal to get transferred to English Premier League giants Arsenal FC, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old Real Sociedad player is believed to have already agreed verbally to sign a long-term deal with Arsenal FC. The formalities of the deal are yet to be completed as Martin Zubimendi is believed to be secured by Arsenal after they trigger 60 million Euros clause. Martin Zubimendi has been part of the Real Sociedad senior side since 2020, prior to which he was in the junior sides of the club. The Spanish footballer has represented La Liga side Real Sociedad in 232 matches to date. La Liga 2024-25: FanCode Named Official Live Streaming Partner for India of Spanish League For Next Five Seasons.

Arsenal Set To Sign Martin Zubimendi:

🚨 Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go! ❤️🤍 Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause. Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season. pic.twitter.com/yzYJOydstE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2025

