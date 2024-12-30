Mumbai, Dec 30: NorthEast United FC defeated Mumbai City FC 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match here on Monday. This was the first time that the Highlanders triumphed over the Islanders in their last seven ISL meetings. Despite keeping 65.2 per cent of the possession, Mumbai City FC could take only three shots on target, as compared to seven by the visitors. The home team took 31 crosses, but were unable to muster concrete chances in the final third. The match started with NorthEast United FC netting in the 46th second through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, in what turned out to be the fastest goal by the Highlanders in an ISL game, beating the previous best by VP Suhair (01:42 vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 21, 2021). ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams' Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Six-Goal Thriller.

The visitors won the ball back from Nikolaos Karelis in the opening move of the game, before Parthib Gogoi brought down a long ball with a delicate touch on the right flank and sent in a probing cross that Ajaraie nestled into the centre of the goal from close range. The strike broke Mumbai City FC's four-game streak of keeping the slate clean, and it also resulted in the second-fastest goal conceded by the Islanders in ISL history after Cleiton Silva's goal in 25 seconds on February 15, 2021 against them.

Troubles mounted for Mumbai City FC when Ajaraie stepped up to take a spot-kick in the 25th minute. NorthEast United FC earned the penalty because of a handball by Hardik Bhatt. The attacker had a great opportunity to score a brace, but his shot on the right side was saved by goalkeeper TP Rehenesh's diving effort. This was the fourth time that Rehenesh saved a penalty-kick in the competition and the first instance of him doing so for Mumbai City FC.

Rehenesh again saved the home side the blushes with his dual rescue in the 56th minute. Trying to work his way around the last line of defence, Ajaraie pulled off a skilful shot near the centre that Rehenesh quickly thwarted. However, the Highlanders' star pounced upon the rebound and launched it towards the left end of the goal, which was again kept out by the Mumbai City FC custodian. Pratik Chaudhari’s Goal Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024–25.

Ajaraie then interlinking seamlessly with Macarton Nickson in the 83rd minute to secure his second goal of the game. It was an exciting passage of play for the visitors where they finally showed enough efficiency to convert the chances that they created. Macarton picked Ajaraie at the centre of the box before the latter drilled the ball into the bottom left corner. The Highlanders rounded off another attacking move in the 86th minute through Macarton amid a slightly crowded box with a slick finish that saw the ball sail into the bottom right corner.

