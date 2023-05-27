Strasbourg will be facing defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg. Home side Strasbourg are currently in the 15th place with 39 points from 36 matches. They are six points above the relegation zone and a point from this match will secure their safety. On the other hand, defending champions PSG are chasing their 11th Ligue 1 title. The Parisians are currently at the pole position in the table. They have accumulated 84 points from 36 matches, six more than second-placed Lens. PSG need only one more point to be crowned Ligue 1 2022-23 champions for a record 11th time. Today in this article let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Strasbourg vs PSG match. Lionel Messi Registers 300th Assist of His Club Career During PSG's 2-1 Win Over Auxerre in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Strasbourg will be missing quite a few players for their upcoming Ligue 1 match against PSG. Eduard Sobol, Eiji Kawashima and Thomas Delaine are out with injuries. Meanwhile, Alexander Djiku is suspended. On the other side, PSG will also miss a lot of players. Neymar, Presenel Kimpemebe, Nuno Mendes, and Nordi Mukiele have been ruled out due to injuries. Moroccan right-back Acharaf Hakimi will also miss this match with suspension. Warren Zaire-Emery is set to play in Hakimi's place.

When is Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Strasbourg will be locking horns with Paris Saint-Germain in their next fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, May 28. The match will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Strasbourg will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels. Ligue 1 2022–23: PSG Just One Point Away From Clinching Eleventh French Ligue Title.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

