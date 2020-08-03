Indian football legend and national team skipper Sunil Chhetri celebrates his 36th birthday today (August 3, 2020). The Secunderabad-born footballer plays as a striker or winger for both his club side Bengaluru FC and the Indian football team. He is regarded by many as one of the greatest footballers to ever come out of India. So as Chhetri turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Sunil Chhetri Looks Forward to Spending Time With Books for Next Few Weeks.

Sunil Chhetri began his professional career at one of India’s most historic clubs in Mohun Bagan. He then played for prominent clubs in the country such as East Bengal and Dempo before moving to Major League Soccer side Kansas City Wizard. Following a spell in the United States, he returned to I-League, playing for Chirag United and Churchill Brothers. Virat Kohli Has a Hilarious Response As Sunil Chhetri Throws Fitness Challenge at Him.

Chettri in 2012 was signed by Portuguese giants Sporting CP but only played for their reserve team. He then joined Bengaluru and after a brief spell at Mumbai City, he returned to the Blues and still plays for them. He is one of India’s most decorated modern-day footballers so let’s take a look at some facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri was born on August 3, 1984, in Secunderabad, Telangana

He started his professional career with Kolkata based club Mohun Bagan

In 2010, Sunil Chhetri signed for MLS club Kansas City Wizards, becoming the first Indian to play in Major League Soccer

Sunil Chhetri was offered a contract by English club Queens Park Rangers the move fell through after the English Home Office denied him work permit.

In 2012, Chhetri joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP but only played for their reserve side

Chhetri has made 115 times for the national team, making him India’s most capped football player

Chhetri is India’s record goal-scorer with 72 strikes.

His 72 goals for India make him the second-highest active international goal-scorer, only Cristiano Ronaldo has more

Sunil Chhetri has won 2007, 2009 and 2012 Nehru Cup with India.

He has also led India to victory at the 2011 South Asian Football Federation Championships

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).