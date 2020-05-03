Sunil Chhetri Helps Fan Get Netflix Subscription and Personally Signed Jersey

Sunil Chhetri. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sunil Chhetri is one of the biggest superstars in the country and often gets requested by fans for jerseys, autographed photos, a reply to their post and several other things. But one person asked the Indian football team skipper to share his Netflix ID and password with him, which left the 35-year-old surprised. However, India’s record goalscorer has now helped the same fan to get a free Netflix subscription and a personally signed jersey. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats.

The Indian skipper shared a photo on his official Twitter account in which a fan from Kolkata asked for his Netflix user ID and password. ‘Jersey X Autograph on a picture X Reply to the post X Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog X Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand.‘ Chhetri wrote on his post. RCB Welcomes Sunil Chhetri in Style After the Legendary Footballer Reveals He Would Like to Play for Virat Kohli-Led Side in IPL.

Jersey ❌ Autograph on a picture ❌ Reply to the post ❌ Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog ❌ Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

Replying to the 35-year-old’s tweet, Netflix asked the skipper for an autographed photo of him. ‘While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?’ wrote the online streaming company.

😂😂😂 While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 2, 2020

After this, Chhetri proposed a deal, asking Netflix to hand the kid a two-month subscription and he will send him a signed shirt. ‘In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?’

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

Netflix decided to make the fans day and agreed to send him a jersey and the subscription. ‘How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day. Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this.’ Netflix replied.

How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let’s make his day. Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this. https://t.co/gT2NvOV5ZU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 3, 2020

To this Chhetri replied ‘Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out. Subscription for the kid, Shirt for the kid, Shirt for you guys’

Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out Subscription for the kid ✅ Shirt for the kid ✅ Shirt for you guys ✅#LoopClosed https://t.co/ph5ZyBSILn — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

The Indian football team skipper is one of the best players in the world and is the second-highest active goal-scorer in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and is two ahead of Lionel Messi.