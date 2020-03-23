Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Excluded from Lionel Messi & Paulo Dybala’s Kit Collection? Argentine Pair Display Shirts on Social Media

Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala have been following the quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis. The two flaunted their amazing kit collection on social media to the fans. However, one notable factor was that Cristiano Ronaldo’s kit seemed to be absent from the collection of both players. While Messi has locked up himself in his mansion in Barcelona, Paulo Dybala has been tested positive of the coronavirus and has kept himself in quarantine. The two took to social media and showed their collection of shirts. This Day, That Year: Relive Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Night at Santiago Bernabeu During 2014’s El Clasico (Watch Video).

Talking about Messi’s collection, he has a room full of shirts which boasts of names like Angel di Maria, Yaya Toure, Francisco Totti, Raul and Sergio Aguero. However, one that surprisingly made it to the list was West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini. The West Ham player and Messi play together for Argentina. But his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey was nowhere to be seen. Check out the snap below:

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Whereas Paulo Dybala’s collection flaunted of names like Ronaldinho and Jose Mauri. The Italia footballer Mauri had a cheeky message for Dybala as he thanked the Juventus player for making his jersey appear more prominently. Even here, Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey was not visible in the sea of collection. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Cuantas hay? 🤷🏽‍♂️😜 A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Paulo Dybala has been in the news for being tested positive for coronavirus. The Juventus forward took to social media and announced the same and said that he is currently in quarantine along with his girlfriend.