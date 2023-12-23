Tottenham Hotspur have won their last two games in the English Premier League which helped stem the poor form they found themselves in recently. 33 points from 17 games means the London side are 5th in the standings and one of the chasing pack in the top four race. They head into the game on the back of a 0-2 win over Nottingham Forest. Opponents Everton have also found some much-needed momentum, winning four games on the bounce. The Toffees have not shown this kind of winning run in a long time which is a welcome relief for the fans. Tottenham Hotspur versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Newcastle United Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka Confronted by a Chelsea Fan on Field at Stamford Bridge in Carabao Cup 2023–24.

Yves Bissouma is suspended for four matches which is a massive loss for Tottenham Hotpsur. In addition to the midfielder, Destiny Udogie is also missing out due to suspension. Heung-min Son will play as the lone striker with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the wings. Pape Matar Sarr is an influential figure in midfield and his role will be to keep the possession for his team, while also setting off quick counters.

Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Dele Ali and Andre Gomes are both injured and will not play in this game for Everton. Dwight McNeil is in fine form and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Amadou Onana is the enforcer in midfield and it will not be easy for Spurs to find a way past him. Premier League 2023–24: Nuno Espirito Santo Named Nottingham Forest’s New Head Coach.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Everton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 23. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur at home will attack from the onset putting Everton under pressure. Expect the hosts to win this game easily.

