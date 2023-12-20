London, Dec 20 (AP) Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was confronted by a fan who ran onto the field during the English League Cup quarterfinal match versus Chelsea here.

The supporter appeared to collide with Dubravka after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. He then evaded a steward as he ran back into the crowd.

Also Read | Sports Ministry Confirms Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to Receive Khel Ratna Award, Mohammed Shami and 25 Other Athletes to Be Honoured With Arjuna Award.

Police and Chelsea are reportedly investigating the incident.

The match ended 1-1 and Chelsea advanced to the semi-finals after winning a penalty shootout 4-2.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Afterwards, both managers voiced their concerns about player safety.

“We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it's a thing that can put in danger the players," Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"I'm disappointed. I don't agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It's always disappointing with this type of thing because it's dangerous.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe echoed those thoughts.

“I have always said that the safety of players, coaches, managers, referees, linesmen that's the priority in any football match," Howe said. "So, more has to be done to keep especially irate supporters away from the pitch.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)