Tottenham Hotspur will take the stage alongside Leicester City in the pre-season clash on Sunday, July 23 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This will be Tottenham's second club-friendly game before the start of the Premier League 2023-24 season. The Spurs, in their last pre-season encounter, succumbed to a 2-3 loss against West Ham. They would look to put up a better showing against Leicester and get back to winning ways.

Talking about Leicester City, not much has gone in favour of the Foxes in the last couple of months. Owing to their horrid campaign in Premier League 2022-23 which saw them languish to the 18th position of the league standings, they faced relegation. However, they would take heart from the fact that they are entering the upcoming contest having won against Northampton Town 1-0 in a friendly game. They would look to carry on the winning momentum and trump the Tottenham side.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur will clash with Leicester City in a pre-season match on Sunday, July 23. The match will kick-start at 3:30 om IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City is not available in India, the fans can tune in to Tottenham’s official app or website to live stream the football match online. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices.

