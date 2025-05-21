Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Live Streaming Online & TV Telecast Details: Manchester United will be clashing with fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of the Europa League to be played at the iconic San Mames in Bilbao. Both these clubs have been one of the worst sides in the English Premier League but their brilliant showing in the Europa League has been exemplary. Ruben Amorim, the Manchester United manager, has a huge summer ahead of him with the Portuguese gaffer looking to rebuild the squad. A win here guarantees a Champions League spot and could be huge for the club in terms of recruiting top talent. Spurs on the other hand have seen a lengthy trophy drought and they will be desperate to win a title. UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Preview: Manchester Utd, Tottenham Hotspur Seek To Salvage Season at San Mames Stadium.

Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Lucas Bergvall, and Timo Werner are the players missing out for Spurs. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are crucial players in the backline. Dominic Solanke will lead the attack and he will be supported in the final third by Heung min Son and Brennan Johnson. Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Matar Sarr form the midfield unit.

Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leny Yoro are back training with Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if they feature. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro will form the double pivot in midfield with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo as the attacking midfielders. Allesandro Garnacho will come off the bench to impact the game. Rasmus Hojlund has been poor but could be given a start.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

EPL teams Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will clash in a summit clash of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final on Thursday, May 22. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will be played at San Mames in Bilbao and start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match viewing options below. UEL 2024–25: UEFA Warns Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Fans About Unofficial Sales of Europa League Final Tickets.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Final match on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 4 SD/HD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 Final will be available on the Jio TV app. It should be a quality game of football with Manchester United claiming a narrow 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).